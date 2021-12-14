Marugame Udon Celebrating Holidays with Wabi-Sabi ugly Sweater Promotion

Marugame Udon, the world’s No. 1 udon concept, will celebrate the holiday season with its second annual Wabi-Sabi ugly sweater promotion. December 20-24, guests who visit any participating Marugame Udon location wearing an ugly Christmas sweater will receive a free bowl of udon with any udon purchase.

In traditional Japanese aesthetics, wabi-sabi is a is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection. Characteristics of wabi-sabi aesthetics and principles include asymmetry, roughness, simplicity, economy, austerity, modesty, intimacy and the appreciation of both natural objects and the forces of nature. Marugame Udon views each bowl of udon as its own version of wabi-sabi, which inspired the theme of the promotion.

“Every bowl of udon at Marugame is handmade to order right in front of the guests, and the craft and artistry makes us think about the concept of wabi-sabi,” says Marugame Udon Head of Marketing Alonzo Cudd. “Our annual Wabi-Sabi promotion is a fun unconventional way to celebrate the idea of beauty found in the unique.”

In addition to the Wabi-Sabi ugly sweater promotion, guests who purchase $25 or more in gift cards until December 31 will receive a certificate that they can redeem for one free bowl of udon valid until January 31, 2022.