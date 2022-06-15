Mary Brown's Chicken to Acquire Fat Bastard Burrito Co.

Mary Brown’s Chicken announces the acquisition of Fat Bastard Burrito Co. Under parent company MB International, the union creates of one of the largest privately held quick-service restaurant companies in Canada. Both companies support the communities in which they operate and take great pride in working with local purveyors to provide patrons with the highest-quality ingredients and great-tasting meals, solidifying a partnership that both parties are proud of.

“We are thrilled to bring together two premium, Canadian-born restaurant brands with solid track records of growth and success,” says Hadi Chahin, President of MB International Brands. “Mary Brown’s and Fat Bastard Burrito are leaders in their respective food segments. The transaction combines two highly complementary franchise networks that, together, will provide more delicious choices for diners as well as more opportunities for existing and new franchisees of both brands – across Canada and beyond.”

The Fat Bastard Burrito leadership team will remain in place through a transition period to ensure continuity and to sustain momentum across both brands. The transaction is expected to close on June 30, 2022.