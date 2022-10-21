Mary Brown's Chicken Adds Secret Menu

Mary Brown's Chicken announced Friday a new secret menu exclusively available on the MB App. These menu creations – inspired by Mary Brown’s guest requests and perfected by MB chefs – can’t be bought in any Mary Brown’s store. At any given time, one to two secret menu items are featured within the app, before being swapped with new creations. Nobody knows when a secret menu item will be added or taken away, your best bet is to snag it before it’s gone.

“We’ve put together these menu items based on guest cravings,” says Angela Windsor, Senior Brand Manager, Digital. “We have incredibly delicious choices like the Loaded Buffalo Taters or Go Big Sweet Heat Sandwich – and much more.” Beyond the secret menu, Mary Brown’s app users also receive loyalty points for free food, exclusive deals, offers and contests, and other benefits.

·Loaded Buffalo Taters: Farm fresh Canadian potatoes, sliced, breaded and seasoned in-store, deep-fried to crispy perfection and topped with shredded cheese, Buffalo Chicken Pop-Ins™, lettuce, diced tomatoes and a drizzle of Blue Cheese dressing.

·Go Big Sweet Heat Sandwich: A full-size version of this snack fav! A whole Canada Grade A chicken breast, breaded in our Signature recipe, deep-fried golden brown, topped with lettuce, ignited with Spicy Mayo, sweetened with Red Thai Chili sauce and served on a sesame seed bun.