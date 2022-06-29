Mary Brown’s Chicken Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with Deal

This National Fried Chicken Day, Mary Brown’s Chicken is bringing the country together to enjoy its best-in-class Canadian hospitality with an offer and contest that will excite chicken lovers coast-to-coast.

For those not in the know, National Fried Chicken Day is set aside to enjoy the crispy, juicy goodness of fried chicken. And while the history of the day is unclear, the tradition of deep frying chicken was brought to North America by Scottish immigrants. For Mary Brown’s, it’s a great day to say thank you to their guests with an amazing deal on – you guessed it – fried chicken.

On Wednesday, July 6 only, Mary Brown’s is featuring its Signature 2 Piece Chicken & Taters at just CAD 4.99, plus taxes. That’s two pieces of hand-cut, hand-breaded fried chicken and a small, handcrafted Taters. What’s more, it’s made in each store from whole, fresh, local chicken and farm fresh Canadian potatoes.

“For over five decades, Mary Brown’s has been bringing friends and family together to enjoy delicious fried chicken,” says Jeff Barlow, VP Marketing, Mary Brown’s Chicken, “For us, National Fried Chicken Day is a chance to give back to our Guests with a great deal on our premium Chicken & Taters.” He continues, “And to sweeten the deal, we even added a fun contest.”

On July 6 only, Mary Brown’s Chicken encourages fans to share how they enjoyed their National Fried Chicken Day deal by posting a photo or video to their social media channels tagging the brand. Participants will be automatically entered to win Mary Brown’s Chicken for one year. The winner will be chosen by a random draw. Full rules and regulations will be available at marybrowns.com/nationalfriedchicken.

Guests can place their orders through the Mary Brown’s app or in-person at their local MB restaurant. This offer does not extend to third-party delivery services.