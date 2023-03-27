Mary Brown's Chicken to Give Away Mystery Item

Something juicy is coming to Mary Brown’s Chicken, the 100 percent Canadian-owned and operated restaurant chain, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Want to know what it is? Want to try it before anybody else? Be one of the first 25 guests to visit any store across Canada next Tuesday and you’ll get one for free.

Clue: "I’m three words, twenty-two letters and almost the height of a popsicle stick."

“We’re excited about this launch,” says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at MBI Brands, parent company of Mary Brown's Chicken. “We want to give our guests the opportunity to try this menu item. We’re confident that when they do, it will become a fan favourite! We encourage our guests to come hungry when they visit our stores on March 28.”

Available at Mary Brown’s restaurants coast-to-coast, this new mystery menu item brings Mary Brown’s into territory it has never explored, with a new taste experience for the brand. Visit your local Mary Brown’s on March 28 to learn more.



Have a hunch about the new menu item? Head to Mary Brown’s social pages and leave your guess in the comments. Stay tuned for the reveal!



Important Notes: