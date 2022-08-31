Mary Brown's Chicken to Launch Honey BBQ Signature Chicken

Mary Brown’s Chicken is gearing up for its upcoming Honey BBQ Signature Chicken flavor launch, which will be available across Canada for a limited time between September 13, 2022 – November 14, 2022.

Made with real honey, the natural sweetness fused with the lively, tangy flavour of the barbecue sauce shines through. The delicious Honey BBQ seasoning will be available with Signature Chicken menu items, and is hand cut, and hand-breaded in store using Mary Brown’s 50+ year old breading recipe. Additionally, Mary Brown’s continues to use fresh local chicken from Canadian farmers and their exclusive, proprietary cookers that seal in juiciness and flavor for consistent results every time.