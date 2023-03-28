Mary Brown's Chicken Launches Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Mary Brown’s Chicken, the 100 percent Canadian-owned and operated quick service restaurant, announced the launch of its brand-new menu item, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Available starting Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at locations nationwide, the sandwich is the first non-deep-fried option in the Mary Brown’s sandwich lineup.



“When it comes to menu innovation, we pay close attention to providing items that are in-demand by our guests,” says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at MBI Brands, parent company of Mary Brown's Chicken. “A grilled chicken sandwich rounds out our menu and provides an often-requested option for those who prefer not to choose deep fried. I am sure this delicious sandwich will not disappoint!”



The latest addition to the Mary Brown’s Chicken family, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, is a juicy, seasoned, grilled chicken breast fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and the brand’s exclusive Sidekick Sauce – served on a premium brioche bun. The first grilled item for the brand, the sandwich is cooked to delicious results in-house, in brand new specialized ovens.



To celebrate this iconic launch, Mary Brown’s is offering free Grilled Chicken Sandwiches to the first 25 guests at every single Mary Brown’s restaurant across the country today. Guests are encouraged to visit their local Mary Brown’s for the first taste of the new menu item. The Grilled Chicken sandwich will be available in-store, through third-party apps as well as the Mary Brown’s Chicken app. Note that the free sandwich offer for the first 25 guests is available in-store only.

The fan-favourite Waffle Fries also return today. For a limited time only, Waffle Fries are featured in a value-based offer with two pieces of Signature Chicken for just $6.99 plus taxes. Note that prices may vary by region. This promotion will be available in-store and exclusively on the Mary Brown’s app. Waffle Fries are also available a la carte in small, medium and large sizes.



