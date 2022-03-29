Mary Brown's Chicken Launches Nashville Hot Lineup

"We're sorry it took so long!" says the quintessentially Canadian quick-service restaurant, Mary Brown's Chicken. Available in the brand's more than 200 stores nationwide, Mary Brown's announces today the highly-anticipated launch of their all-new Nashville lineup. Unlike most Nashville chicken that is all about spicy heat, Mary Brown's Nashville Mary Sandwich and Nashville Taters are a complex flavour fusion of sweet, smoky and spicy.

"As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, we are always exploring new flavour profiles to offer our Guests," says Jeff Barlow, VP Marketing, Mary Brown's Chicken. "We're excited to showcase our take on Nashville in our distinct and uniquely Canadian way."

Joining the iconic Big Mary, Spicy Big Mary and Buffalo Mary chicken sandwiches, the all-new Nashville Mary strikes a note on the milder end of the spice odometer and adds a touch of hot honey and smokiness for a robust flavour experience. The introduction of Nashville Taters brings a never-before-seen addition to the Canadian quick-service restaurant landscape, freshly prepared in-house.

Mary Brown's Chicken prides itself on serving a premium-quality menu Canadians have trusted and enjoyed for over 50 years. One hundred per cent Canadian-owned and operated, Mary Brown's is steadfast in its commitment to sourcing fresh Canadian potatoes for their Taters and local, fresh chicken for their Signature Chicken.

Genuine and caring, Mary Brown's Chicken brings bold flavours – and heartfelt promises – to the table. Not only does Mary Brown's deliver on delicious food, but the brand also supports the Canadian communities its stores call home with food drops to front-line workers, participating in local events and fundraisers and much more. On a national level, Mary Brown's is a proud sponsor of BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Club).

Generosity and hospitality are a way of life for Mary Brown's, since it opened its doors in St. John's, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969. By 1972, the brand spread its wings across Canada to Ontario, the Maritimes, and Prairies. More recently, the quick-service restaurant opened locations in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories. Today the brand is growing at an exponential rate, with plans to reach 250 store locations by year-end.