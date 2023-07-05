Mary Brown's Chicken to Offer $4.99 Value Deal for National Fried Chicken Day

This National Fried Chicken Day, Mary Brown's Chicken is making sure Canadians from coast-to-coast can celebrate their favorite comfort food in more ways than ever. On July 6, the 100 per cent Canadian owned and operated quick service restaurant will be going all out, bringing back their fan favorite $4.99 value deal on Signature Chicken, dropping a new collection of MB gear and giving away a year's worth of Mary Brown's to one lucky winner.

For the second consecutive year, Canadians will be able to ring in National Fried Chicken Day with a massive deal on Mary Brown's Signature 2 Piece Chicken & Taters, which will be available for just $4.99 plus tax only on July 6. Available in Regular, Spicy and Honey BBQ, Mary Brown's Signature Chicken is always made from Grade-A Canadian chicken, delivered whole and fresh to each location. The chicken is hand-cut, breaded and cooked fresh in store using a unique cooking method that gets the chicken perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Also announced today is the latest drop from the brand's official merch line – a 7-piece collection featuring the original Mary Brown's logo to reflect a retro style. The design was inspired by the brand's famous Signature Chicken, taking customers back to 1969 when Mary Brown's was born. The collection of T-shirts, long sleeves, crew-neck sweatshirts, totebags and bucket hats will be available to shop online only in limited quantities, dropping July 6 at 10 a.m. EST. The collection will be available in standard men's size Small - 3XL, so fans can rep Mary Brown's loud and proud this National Fried Chicken Day.

On July 6 only, customers are encouraged to share how they celebrate National Fried Chicken Day by posting a photo or video claiming the $4.99 deal and tagging Mary Brown's Chicken. Customers can post to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok or even direct message the brand to automatically be entered to win Mary Brown's Chicken for one year. The winner will be chosen by a random draw.

"This National Fried Chicken Day is all about community for us. We want to give our customers the chance to come together with friends, family and their community over a delicious meal at a great price," says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, Mary Brown's Chicken.

Customers can place their orders through the Mary Brown's app or in-person at their local Mary Brown's restaurant. This offer does not extend to third-party delivery services.