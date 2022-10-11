Mary Brown's Chicken Wins 'Company of the Year' Award at Kostubh’s 2022 Pinnacle Awards

Mary Brown’s Chicken, a quintessentially Canadian quick-service restaurant chain, triumphantly won the ‘Company of the Year’ title at Kostubh’s 2022 Pinnacle Awards. Known as the ‘Oscars’ of the Foodservice and Hospitality Industry, this prestigious award pays homage to Mary Brown’s Chicken for its resounding impact on the industry, significant innovation, and outstanding community spirit. This year marked the 33rd edition of the awards.

Kostuch Media, the publisher of industry magazines such as Foodservice and Hospitality and Hotelier, heralded another year of victories within the Canadian foodservice and hospitality industry at its annual awards. This year, the winners at the Pinnacle Awards represented a cross-section of top performers, who embody longevity and emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever.

This win for Mary Brown’s Chicken is attributed to the company’s stature as the largest Canadian quick-serve chicken restaurant and one of Canada’s fastest-growing quick-service restaurants. Born in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969, the brand has achieved an impressive amount of growth across Canada over the last decade, notably touting 17 consecutive years of same-store sales growth. Today the brand is growing rapidly coast-to-coast and aims to spread its wings to 250 prime locations by year-end.

Genuine and caring at heart, Mary Brown’s Chicken not only brings bold flavours to the table but also places corporate social responsibility at its core. The brand extends its unwavering support to Canadian communities by empowering front-line workers, participating in local events, fundraisers and much more.