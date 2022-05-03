Mary's Brown Chicken Helps Bring Ukrainian Refugees to Canada

A short time ago, Alper Hos was one of the millions of Ukrainians taking refuge in Poland from the devastation in his homeland. But on May 9, 2022, Mr. Hos will leave Poland and fly to Newfoundland & Labrador to start a new life.

What brings Alper all the way to Newfoundland?

The answer is perhaps unexpected – Mary Brown's Chicken.

The 100 percent Canadian brand has launched an initiative to bring as many Ukrainians as they can to Canada – to safety, employment, and an opportunity to begin the healing process. It's the brainchild of Greg Roberts, Owner and CEO of Mary Brown's Chicken.

When the Government of Canada recently opened pathways to help Ukrainians find new homes and jobs in this country, Roberts quickly brought the Mary Brown's team to action. Both corporately-owned Mary Brown's stores and franchisee-operated locations right across Canada are jumping on board – and Greg Roberts couldn't be happier.

Roberts explains, "Our goal with this program is simple – to help as many people as we can get out of a crisis. The accommodations and setup in Poland are undoubtedly overwhelmed. If we can offer a safe environment and an opportunity for people to work and rebuild, we're thrilled to do that."

Prior to coming to Canada, candidates will be interviewed for a position at Mary Brown's Chicken. If they qualify, the process begins to move those individuals and their families. Much more than just providing a job, Mary Brown's Chicken will pay for the flights of families from Poland and give them 3,000 CAD to help get settled in Canada.

Hadi Chahin, President and COO of Mary Brown's Chicken, comments, "We're very proud of this initiative and hope to make it a huge success."

Mary Brown's Chicken is also a national sponsor of BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Club) as well as a supporter of local causes within communities across Canada. It's part of the brand's DNA – and clearly – Roberts wouldn't have it any other way.

"We want to set an example for other employers and brands," states Roberts. "I challenge other Canadian brands to get involved today. Time is of the essence with the crisis in Ukraine, and we all need to do what we can, as soon as we can."