With the opening of its 35th location, and first in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Oct. 29, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls isn’t just opening doors, it’s also opening its drive thru window for the first time ever.

Recognizing consumers’ increased demands for value, beyond price, the fast casual franchise is piloting its first drive thru as an opportunity to increase convenience for its newest location’s customers.

“With its wintertime low temperatures, we think Colorado Springs is the perfect market to test if drive thru is a good fit for the Mason’s experience,” said Mason’s founder, Dan Beck. “We’re consistently exploring new opportunities to make it easier for our customers to enjoy our authentic and fresh lobster rolls, while simultaneously making it easier for our franchise owners to succeed and thrive in their communities.”

Opening on Wednesday, October 29, at 13560 Roller Coaster Rd., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, the new location’s traditional drive thru window will allow customers to place, pay for and pick up their order from the comfort of their vehicle. While the restaurant has become the largest brick-and-mortar lobster roll chain in the U.S. that boasts the widest variety of rolls, the menu items’ simplicity set the concept up for success in this drive thru pilot program.

“Our community values convenience, so I felt confident that this market would be a great fit for Mason’s first drive thru,” said Jason Arends, owner and operator of Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls of Colorado Springs. “I’m grateful that the Mason’s team saw value in the opportunity and was willing to invest the operational effort as we test it out in the months to come.”

The drive thru pilot program comes as the fast casual lobster franchise continues to grow around the globe. Earlier this year, Mason’s announced plans to open 100 locations across Europe, with locations already open in Milan, Italy. Across the United States, further growth is expected before the end of the year in Fort Myers, Fla. and Dallas. Looking towards 2026, the brand currently has plans to open 2 additional stores in the first quarter with more to follow throughout the year.