Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Opens in Bradenton, Florida

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, America’s favorite fast-casual franchise for its genuine Maine lobster experience and the largest brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the widest variety of rolls, opened its 27th independently owned and operated U.S. location in Bradenton, Florida on August 1, 2023. This newest location is the company’s fifth Florida location, with several additional locations slated to open in Florida this year.



Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is meeting increasing consumer demand for lobster, and by making lobster more accessible, its popularity has skyrocketed. Mason’s is known for its quality lobster sourced straight from Maine waters and simple recipes based on New England tradition. The restaurants provide guests with an authentic experience with a classic menu and casual setting that is reminiscent of the many lobster shacks in the northeast. Besides a variety of lobster rolls, Mason’s serves up other entrees, soups, sides, desserts, drinks and a kids’ menu.



Since 2014, founder Dan Beck has been bringing a taste of Maine across the U.S., supporting franchisees who see the opportunities in opening Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in their communities. Beck’s mission has always been to honor the values and traditions of the lobstermen he developed relationships with as a restaurant seafood buyer earlier in his career. He learned that the sweetest lobster meat is found in Maine’s colder waters after the crustaceans shed their hard shells. Guests can enjoy this sweetness in every bite at any Mason’s restaurant.



“Lobster is a delicacy,” says Beck, “But it shouldn’t always require a reservation or even table service. Mason’s franchisees are proving that they can achieve great success by creating phenomenal lobster dishes in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere at fair prices. Our company enjoys supporting them and seeing them achieve their dreams, and we can’t wait to see Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Bradenton flourish.”



Bradenton is south of Tampa, and the Bradenton Mason’s location is located in the Braden River Plaza, nestled in the River Isles community of primarily affluent, 55+ residents. Just blocks away are the Manatee and Braden Rivers, the Gulf of Mexico, Ellenson Premium Outlets, the South Florida Museum, and the Riverwalk Park.



Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Bradenton offers indoor and outdoor patio seating with walk-in counter service and breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. There are five types of lobster roll styles to choose from, plus decadent menu items like lobster mac and cheese, lobster grilled cheese, New England clam chowder and lobster bisque. On the lighter side, guests can enjoy fresh salads and side dishes. The Bradenton location also offers a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.



Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Bradenton is located at 4650 East State Rd 64 and is open daily from 9am-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 9am-10pm on Friday-Saturday.