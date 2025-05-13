Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is bringing its authentic New England-style lobster rolls to more locations across Europe. The fast casual lobster roll chain’s first two European locations are now open in Milan, Italy, and future locations are planned within Italy, as well as Switzerland, Spain and the United Kingdom. In total, 100 locations are expected to open across the continent.

The brand’s European growth is in partnership with Pietro Funaro, an Italian investment banker and businessman. He visited the brand’s first location in Annapolis in May of 2023, and just one year later, he opened the first European Mason’s location in Milan.

“From that first bite, I was captivated by Mason’s simple, fresh taste and focus on high-quality ingredients,” said Pietro Funaro, owner and operator of Mason’s of Italy. “Italians, while often hesitant to support American franchise restaurant brands, seem to feel the same way I did, based on our early success. They might be able to find pizza and pasta on every corner, but there aren’t many places in Italy where they can enjoy a lobster roll.”

Like Mason’s locations in the United States, Mason’s European locations offer customers an authentic taste of New England featuring sustainably sourced lobster from Maine with rolls in both Classic Maine and Connecticut styles. European locations will also offer unique menu items, including an avocado roll and spicy diavolo roll. Each roll is prepared with care, utilizing straightforward, traditional recipes that emphasize the freshness of the ingredients.

“We’re bringing a unique approach to European expansion by starting in Italy. Most U.S. franchise brands start in Western Europe, where the conditions are a bit more favorable for expansion. Instead, we’re pressure testing that this can work first in a harder EU market. 80% of our customer base is Italian, so we’re clearly doing something right. We felt that if we could succeed here, we’d be able to succeed anywhere,” Funaro expanded.

The brand’s expansion will continue in Italy with new locations expected to open in Rome, Venice and Florence before year’s end. Growth will continue with locations in Zurich, Switzerland, Madrid, Spain, and London, England. In total, the partnership’s 100 Mason’s locations across Europe are expected to be opened within the next 8 years.

Funaro will be directly involved in the first four locations across Italy, and he will use these as training locations for the future stores’ managing operators.

“We’re looking for managers with restaurant experience and strong networks in the areas where we plan to grow. From there, all they need is a taste of the brand and training to feel comfortable with the simple, yet delicious recipes. After all, I don’t know how to make a carbonara, but I know how to make a lobster roll,” Funaro remarked.

Continued growth is expected in the U.S. market as well. The fast casual franchise currently has 33 locations in the United States, including their newest locations in Allentown, Pa., Falls Church, Va., and Charlotte, N.C.. New locations in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dallas, Short Pump, Va., Ft. Myers and Astero Beach, Fla., are expected to open before the end of the year.

Founded in 2014 by Dan Beck, a former restaurant seafood buyer who spent time with Maine lobstermen learning the importance of quality sourcing, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls brings the traditions and flavors of Maine lobstering communities to locations across the U.S. The company’s dedication to honesty and excellence is why the restaurant has become the largest brick-and-mortar lobster roll chain in the U.S. that boasts the widest variety of rolls.

“Expanding into Europe wasn’t truly on our radar until we met with Pietro,” Mason’s founder, Dan Beck, expanded. “Yet, we’ve seen the concept to be a natural fit so far. Our prioritization of walkable locations make storefront selection much simpler in Europe, and our simple, high quality recipes make us attractive to customers who are looking to try something new.”