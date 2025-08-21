Aokō Matcha (https://www.aokomatcha.com/), a contemporary matcha café and gelato concept blending Japanese tradition with modern creativity, is opening its doors in the heart of New York City’s West Village at 275 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014 on August 21, 2025.

Aokō takes its name from the Japanese characters 青子: “ao” (green), symbolizing freshness, nature, and the vibrant shade of matcha, and “ko” (child), representing creativity and new beginnings. For founder Isabella Pang, a 27-year-old first-time entrepreneur with five years of hospitality marketing experience, Aokō is her “creative child,” a space to share her love for Japanese matcha in fresh, thoughtful, and unexpected forms.

“After five years in the food and beverage world, I wanted to create something deeply personal, a space rooted in my love for matcha,” says Pang. “Aokō began with a simple idea: what if matcha could be more than a drink? What if it could be creamy, cold, and scooped into a cone on a warm afternoon? That vision became our matcha gelato, and every detail of Aokō is designed to be intentional, inviting, and inspiring.”

At the heart of Aokō’s concept is its “level-up your matcha” tasting experience. Guests can choose a scoop at their preferred intensity, starting at Level 1 for a gently sweet green and working up to Level 5 for a bold, ceremonial-grade finish. Each shade is crafted with precision, adjusting matcha ratios to create a true spectrum of color and flavor.

The concept draws inspiration from celebrated Japanese specialty shops offering graded matcha experiences, now brought stateside for the first time. Much like a wine flight, this tasting progression invites conversation, discovery, and playful palate testing, making it perfect for friends, couples, or solo adventurers looking to explore the nuances of matcha.

Aokō also serves as a guide to authentic matcha appreciation. Many guests may know matcha only as a sweet latte or dessert ingredient, but Aokō aims to expand that understanding. Isabella and her team share insights on sourcing culinary and ceremonial-grade matcha, the differences between intensity levels, and preparation techniques that reveal matcha’s natural character. By demystifying matcha and making its flavor spectrum approachable, Aokō offers customers both a sensory experience and a deeper connection to the centuries-old traditions behind it.

While the five-shade matcha gelato is the star, Aokō’s menu also features soft serve in matcha, hojicha, and swirled varieties; matcha parfaits; specialty lattes and frappes; Japanese teas; and matcha-infused desserts such as tiramisu, mille crepes, and roll cakes.

Aokō Matcha opens to the public on August 21, 2025 at 275 Bleecker Street in West Village, New York. For more information, please visit www.aokomatcha.com and follow @aokomatcha on Instagram.