Matcha Magic, the pioneering woman and minority-led, health-forward matcha cafe in Bellevue, today announced its bold plans for growth beginning with its first national franchise location in Louisiana alongside local expansion in three vibrant Seattle neighborhoods: South Lake Union (SLU), Capitol Hill and Redmond. Known for its expertly crafted, ceremonial organic matcha beverages and smoothies, the brand has ambitious plans to follow these openings with 20 new corporate and franchise locations over the next two years.

Matcha Magic has received over 100 franchise requests since its opening. Its franchise flagship opened on Louisiana State University’s campus on June 19, spearheading an aggressive college market strategy targeting six university locations this year. This rapid growth maintains Matcha Magic’s commitment to quality and sustainability standards, backed by strategic partner Conscious Hospitality Group, a growth equity investor specializing in purpose-driven hospitality concepts.

“This exciting and anticipated expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand, enabling us to grow our footprint and bring delicious flavors and the health benefits of matcha to more communities,” said Rachel Barnecut, Founder and Owner of Matcha Magic. “The success of Matcha Magic as a rising wellness brand is rooted in our expertise, thoughtful product selection, playful flavors, and education, fueling long-time enthusiasts and transforming first-time customers into passionate advocates.”

Known as “the matcha brand,” focused on uplifting women and minority entrepreneurs, Matcha Magic is deeply committed to its guests. The brand works closely with matcha farmers to source the highest-quality ceremonial and organic matcha. Its health-forward matcha drinks have garnered acclaim for their unique and innovative flavors and combinations featuring adaptogens and boosters. Top-selling lattes include the classic Strawberry Matcha, Toasted Matchamallow, and Matcha Horchata. Favorite Potions, lattes with adaptogens, are Magic Mocha with cacao, maca and reishi, Matcha Julep with blue spirulina and collagen, and the Caramel Maca-iato with collagen + maca + reishi.

Matcha Magic has cultivated a devoted social media following with customers sharing their vibrant, Instagram-worthy drinks and brand love across popular channels. In addition to its signature matcha beverages, Matcha Magic introduced eight nutritious smoothies last year, made from real, high-quality ingredients. Forgoing artificial flavorings and sweeteners, Matcha Magic utilizes clean ingredients like 100% organic maple syrup and organic unsweetened peanut butter. In addition to beverages, Matcha Magic has become known for its Toast Flight and four new Acai bowls with all-organic bases.

As a woman-founded company, Matcha Magic champions diversity through action, contributing 5% of sales to Ladies Who Launch. The brand’s 2025 roadmap includes creative collaborations, a new membership program, and an expanded retail line that encourages customers to recreate the Matcha Magic experience at home.

“We’re seeing demand that far exceeds our initial projections for growth, positioning us to lead Americans to discover and embrace this ancient wellness superfood I fell in love with years ago,” closed Barnecut.