GoTo Foods, the parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Schlotzsky’s, and Moe’s Southwest Grill, announces the expansion of McAlister’s Deli with the signing of a three-unit deal introducing the brand to greater Milwaukee area. For the brand that recently reached the $1 billion dollar milestone, this strategic growth underscores its commitment to bringing elevated dining experiences to new communities and enhancing the local restaurant landscape.

Behind the Signed Agreement – Franchisee Yash Patel:

At 25 years old, Patel already brings a wealth of experience to the McAlister’s franchise system as an existing multi-unit owner of Subway, Tropical Smoothie Café and multiple convenience and liquor stores in the Greater Milwaukee area.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Patel identified a need in his community for a restaurant with an elevated deli experience and food with a “home-cooked” feel.

With a passion for food himself, Patel was drawn to McAlister’s Deli because of its menu offerings, quality taste and fresh ingredients.

“I’m excited to introduce Milwaukee to the delicious flavors and warm hospitality of McAlister’s Deli,” says Patel. “I was immediately captivated by the food, and I believe the proven business model will lead to success. Having witnessed this success firsthand in Chicago, I am confident that I can replicate it in my home market. I look forward to providing my community with a neighborhood restaurant experience they’ll enjoy.”

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, McAlister’s Deli aims to increase its presence in key markets while providing franchisees with the tools and support necessary for success. The brand continues to focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction, ensuring that each new location meets the high standards McAlister’s Deli is known for.

“Given the tremendous success we’ve experienced in the Chicago area and other parts of the Midwest, and the high demand for our brand, expanding into the greater Milwaukee area is a natural step in our development strategy,” said Brian Krause, Chief Development Officer of GoTo Foods. “This strategic expansion is a significant milestone for McAlister’s Deli and, Yash Patel’s strong business acumen makes him the right franchisee to introduce this brand to an entirely new market.”

McAlister’s Deli’s furthers its position as a top franchise opportunity boasting multiple awards and recognitions, including ranking on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 in addition to Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service list.

The GoTo Foods portfolio offers compelling opportunities for franchisees looking to sign franchise agreements.