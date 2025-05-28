For a limited time, taste the fresh flavors of summer at McAlister’s Deli! Starting today, guests can enjoy the bold new Buffalo Chicken lineup then cool off with refreshing new Peach Mango Tea and Peach Cobbler Cheesecake, available nationwide through Sept. 30.

Buffalo Chicken Lineup

Tangy with a subtle spice, a signature blend of buffalo and ranch can be enjoyed across a variety of menu items, including our famous Giant Spuds.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Buffalo marinated chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese with lettuce and tomato on toasted ciabatta. Starts at $10.49, pricing varies by location.

Buffalo Chicken Salad: Buffalo marinated chicken, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and buffalo ranch dressing on mixed greens. Starts at $10.99, pricing varies by location

Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Nachos: Buffalo marinated chicken, tomatoes, cheese dip and gorgonzola cheese crumbles, green onions, black olives and drizzle of buffalo ranch dressing, served over tortilla chips​. Starts at $9.99, pricing varies by location.

Buffalo Chicken Spud: Buffalo marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, green onion, and a drizzle of buffalo ranch sauce in a giant spud​. Starts at $10.29, pricing varies by location.

Sweet & Refreshing Treats

Our seasonal teas and desserts continue to delight guests with new flavors, and this season guests can taste the flavors of summer – peach and mango – in a refreshing and fruity treat.

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake: Cinnamon cheesecake crowned with peaches and a shortbread crunch topping, baked in a graham cracker crust​. Starts at $5.99, pricing varies by location.

Peach Mango Tea: McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea flavored with Peach and Mango puree​. Starts at $3.99, pricing varies by location.

Catering Exclusives

To elevate your summer gatherings with friends and family, guests can dig into our Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese, alongside our other convenient catering options.