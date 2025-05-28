For a limited time, taste the fresh flavors of summer at McAlister’s Deli! Starting today, guests can enjoy the bold new Buffalo Chicken lineup then cool off with refreshing new Peach Mango Tea and Peach Cobbler Cheesecake, available nationwide through Sept. 30.
Buffalo Chicken Lineup
Tangy with a subtle spice, a signature blend of buffalo and ranch can be enjoyed across a variety of menu items, including our famous Giant Spuds.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Buffalo marinated chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese with lettuce and tomato on toasted ciabatta. Starts at $10.49, pricing varies by location.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad: Buffalo marinated chicken, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and buffalo ranch dressing on mixed greens. Starts at $10.99, pricing varies by location
- Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Nachos: Buffalo marinated chicken, tomatoes, cheese dip and gorgonzola cheese crumbles, green onions, black olives and drizzle of buffalo ranch dressing, served over tortilla chips. Starts at $9.99, pricing varies by location.
- Buffalo Chicken Spud: Buffalo marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, green onion, and a drizzle of buffalo ranch sauce in a giant spud. Starts at $10.29, pricing varies by location.
Sweet & Refreshing Treats
Our seasonal teas and desserts continue to delight guests with new flavors, and this season guests can taste the flavors of summer – peach and mango – in a refreshing and fruity treat.
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake: Cinnamon cheesecake crowned with peaches and a shortbread crunch topping, baked in a graham cracker crust. Starts at $5.99, pricing varies by location.
- Peach Mango Tea: McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea flavored with Peach and Mango puree. Starts at $3.99, pricing varies by location.
Catering Exclusives
To elevate your summer gatherings with friends and family, guests can dig into our Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese, alongside our other convenient catering options.
- Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese: Creamy four cheese Mac and Cheese tossed with Buffalo chicken, baked until golden and drizzled with Buffalo sauce. Served by the pan, includes sliced toasted baguette. Pricing varies by location.
- Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bundle: Our creamy baked four-cheese Mac & Cheese topped with buffalo sauce and bundled together. Bundles served by the pan include sliced toasted baguette, choice of group salad, mini cookie tray and gallon beverage. Pricing varies by location.