McAlister's to Debut in Owosso, Michigan

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain known for its genuine hospitality, handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, giant spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea, will open its doors in Owosso, Michigan at 1441 East Main St Owosso, MI 48867 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea Passes to the first 100 customers who dine with us on opening day!

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in Owosso and give Free Tea Passes to our first 100 customers,” says Mike Moss, Director of McAlister’s Deli Company Operations. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together!”

This location offers several ways for guests to safely and conveniently dine, including dine-in, outdoor patio seating, in-store pick-up, delivery and the fan-favorite pick-up window. The pick-up window allows guests to place their order ahead of time via app or web, then drive through to retrieve their meal at the window. This restaurant also offers free Wi-Fi for guests while they dine.

The Owosso restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.