McAlister's Debuts Restaurant in Athens, Georgia

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest restaurant opening in Athens, Georgia at 2033 W Broad Street, Athens, GA 30606 at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 11. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away free Tea for a Year to the first 50 guests in line on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We are so excited to have a presence in Athens, Georgia. With the success in the Rome community, we knew this would be a great fit for the McAlister’s brand. We look forward to being a part of the community and serving Athens with open arms for years to come,” says Nikhil Patel,

franchise owner of Rome Food, LLC.

The Athens McAlister’s offers several ways for guests to dine including dine-in, delivery, and a pickup window where guests place their order via online or the McAlister’s App then drive thru to pick up their meal. This makes dining with us faster and easier than ever.

The Athens restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 706-395- 4142, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Athens Facebook page.

Ahead of the grand opening celebration, this location is hosting a Community Heroes event on Saturday, October 9. Athens McAlister’s is inviting healthcare workers and teachers for a complimentary lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., the restaurant is inviting active military, veterans, police, fire fighters, and first responders for a complimentary dinner. All they have to do is arrive in their uniform or show a valid ID and then enjoy a meal on us.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!