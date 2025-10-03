This gathering season McAlister’s Deli is excited to bring back several fan-favorite items to the permanent menu for the first time, in addition to launching a new spud, perfect for connecting with friends over a cozy meal this winter.

The all-new Smokehouse Spud is a bold and satisfying addition to McAlister’s menu, topped with smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, and more that creates a true “wow” moment. Also back by popular demand starting today, the fan-favorite Cuban Sandwich returns along with three previous popular Honey BBQ Pork LTOs, offering guests that craveworthy sweet and savory flavor combination.

In addition to these permanent menu additions, guests can enjoy even more seasonal comfort with Homestyle Lasagna Soup and indulgent Red Velvet Cheesecake, available for a limited time through January 21.

New Pulled Pork Core Menu

Rich, smoky flavor takes center stage with five pork menu items — all available nationwide and perfect for fall cravings.

NEW The Smokehouse Spud: Smoked pulled pork, mac & cheese, bacon, cheddar-jack, sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, and green onions in a giant spud. Starts at $9.99, pricing varies by location.

Cuban Sandwich: Tangy pulled pork, ham, and Swiss with mustard and pickles on a toasted baguette. 6” sandwich starts at $10.89, pricing varies by location.

Honey BBQ Pork Melt: Smoked pulled pork, honey mustard BBQ sauce, Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, and tomato on toasted ciabatta. Starts at $10.49, pricing varies by location.

Honey BBQ Pork Nachos: Smoked pulled pork, cheese dip, cheddar-jack, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, jalapeños, and a drizzle of Honey BBQ Sauce over tortilla chips. Starts at $9.29, pricing varies by location.

Honey BBQ Pork Spud: A giant spud loaded with smoked pulled pork, cheddar-jack, Honey BBQ Sauce, and green onions, served with a side of butter. Starts at $9.49, pricing varies by location.

Comforting Seasonal LTOs (October 1 – January 21)

As we head towards cozy season, warm up with a comforting bowl of McAlister’s Homestyle Lasagna Soup or treat yourself to the rich, decadent flavors of the Red Velvet Cheesecake.