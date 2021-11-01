McAlister's Deli Franchisees to Open 11th Louisville Restaurant

McAlister's Deli, franchise owners Bill & Lora Robertson and Jim & Debbie Gillenwater announced they will open the doors at their 11th location in the Louisville market at 9050 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 8. The McAlister’s Deli fast casual chain, known for its genuine hospitality, is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, a large variety of soups and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

This location offers a variety of ways that makes dining at McAlister’s faster and easier than ever, including dine-in, patio seating, catering, delivery, tableside ordering, and the fan-favorite pick up window. This location also offers free WiFi for all guests. Tableside dining, which launched in 2021, allows guests the option to place their order on the app then their meal is brought straight to their table. In addition to this skip-the-line option, when guests are in a hurry they can utilize the pick up window, where they place a digital order then drive thru the window to retrieve their meal.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location on Dixie Highway. We know the community will love it as much as we do— especially when they try our Famous Sweet Tea.” says franchisee Jim Gillenwater. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together!”

The Dixie Highway restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

November 8 is the soft opening date, which will follow with a grand opening celebration on November 18 at 10:30 a.m.