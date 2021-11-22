McAlister's Deli Headed to Granbury, Texas

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Granbury, Texas at 1180 E. US Hwy 377, Granbury, TX 76048 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free 30-Day Tea Passes to the first 50 customers who place a pick-up window order through the McAlister’s app or website on opening day. Additionally, Tolar High School Band will perform starting at 9:30 a.m. that morning. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

“With over 30 McAlister’s across DFW, we are excited to continue our growth and bring this restaurant to the Granbury community,” said Adam Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group. “We’re looking forward to meeting the community at the grand opening celebration and enjoying many meals together.”

This restaurant offers a variety of ways for guests to dine easier and quicker than ever including dine-in, delivery, pick up window and tableside dining. Granbury McAlister’s is owned by The Saxton Group, who owns more than 30 locations across the DFW metroplex.

The Granbury restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 682-500-1570, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Granbury Facebook page.

Ahead of the grand opening, on December 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this location is hosting Donate to Dine to benefit Tarrant Area Food Bank. Guests who make a donation to Tarrant Area Food Bank via Eventbrite will receive a complimentary meal on us. Additionally, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., this location will honor the community’s heroes by offering a complimentary dinner for all teachers, nurses, first responders, veterans and active military. All they have to do is show a valid ID or badge upon arrival.