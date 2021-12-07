McAlister's Deli Headed to Harrisburg on December 13

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at 4401 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109 at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 13. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away 30-Day Free Tea Passes to the first 100 customers on opening day. The Free Tea Pass entitles the guest to one free tea per day, for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We are so excited to open our first McAlister’s Deli and bring this restaurant to the Harrisburg community,” says new franchisee and co-owner Rathna Sivasailam. “We knew this would be the perfect addition in town and we’re ready to share our table and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea with Harrisburg.”

Guests can dine-in at this location, utilize delivery, catering, or the convenient pickup window—where guests drive thru to retrieve their meal that was placed via web or app. In addition to this soft opening celebration, there will be an official grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony and giveaways in early 2022.

The Harrisburg restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 717-910-4539, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Harrisburg Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.