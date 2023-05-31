McAlister's Deli Headed to Laredo, Texas, on June 5

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Laredo, Texas, at 2606 NE Bob Bullock Loop 20 Suite 101, Laredo Texas, 78045 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5. To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line during the initial five days of opening Free Tea for a Year. This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Laredo McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, window side pickup and delivery.

“We are thrilled to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Laredo,” says Joey Montantes, Regional Manager of Best Choice Restaurants LLC. “We look forward to welcoming in the local community and serving up the best tea and sandwiches in town.”

To show our appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the Del Rio community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. One guest will be permitted with each attendee, and they must show a valid badge or ID.

The Laredo restaurant will be open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.