McAlister's Deli Headed to Rolla, Missouri, with July 25 Opening

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Rolla, Missouri, at 301 N. Bishop Ave Rolla, MO 65401 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away free 30-day Tea Passes to the first 100 people in line on opening day. This entitles the guest to get one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Rolla McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, a pickup window and delivery. The pick up window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the pickup window to retrieve their meal.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Rolla,” says Amber Kearbey, operating partner of DAK Restaurants. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together.”

The Rolla restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m