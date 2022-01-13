McAlister's Deli Headed to Sunrise, Flroida, on January 17

McAlister's Deli will open the doors to its newest restaurant in Sunrise, Florida, at 9430 W. Commercial Blvd. Unit 101, Sunrise, FL 33351 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 17. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

This location offers a variety of ways for guests to enjoy McAlister’s. The restaurant allows the options for guests to dine-in, use the pick-up station inside the restaurant, delivery or catering. At McAlister’s Sunrise, guests also have the option to order using the pickup window—where guests place an order via the app or website then drive through to pick up their meal, making dining easier and quicker than ever.

The Sunrise restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.