McAlister's Deli to Host Grand Opening in Gallatin, Tennessee, on May 3

McAlister's Deli will host its official grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Gallatin, TN at 1115 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 after a successful soft opening in April. And for the official grand opening celebration, the location will be giving away Free Tea for a Year to the first 100 customers on the celebration day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Gallatin McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, curbside pickup, delivery, and a pickup window. Guests can also skip the line by ordering through the mobile app.

“We are excited to open our newest McAlister’s Deli location in Gallatin, Tennessee,” says Todd McMasters, director of operations at MidSouth Hospitality. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together at our fourth McAlister’s restaurant.”

The Gallatin restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 615-575-3260 or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Gallatin Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.