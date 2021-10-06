McAlister's Deli Lands in Cullman, Alabama

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Cullman, Alabama, at 5721 AL Hwy 157 NW 35055 at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 11. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away 30-day Free Tea Passes to the first 100 guests! Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Cullman,” says Mike Moss, Director of McAlister’s Deli Company Operations. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together- especially starting out with the Free Tea Pass on opening day!”

McAlister’s Cullman offers several ways for guests to dine, making it easier to get your meal than ever. This location offers dine-in, delivery, catering, in-store pick up, and the fan-favorite pick-up window where guests place a digital order via website or app and then drive-thru to pick up their order.

The Cullman restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 256-727-5550, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Cullman Facebook page.

Ahead of the grand opening celebration, this location is honoring Cullman’s local heroes, such as nurses, fire fighters, police, active military or veterans, with a complimentary meal on us to show appreciation for all that they do. The local heroes can receive a complimentary dinner on Friday, October 8 between 5pm -7pm or a lunch on Saturday, October 9 between 11am-1pm. All they have to do is show a valid badge when they arrive to the restaurant, then enjoy a meal on us.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.