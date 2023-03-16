McAlister's Deli Lands in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with Free Tea

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Sterling Heights, MI at 36543 Van Dyke Ave Sterling Heights, MI 48312 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 50 guests in line a Free McAlister’s Deli Tea Pass. This entitles the winners to one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Sterling Heights McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including app ordering, tableside, window side pickup, dine in, catering and delivery.

“We are excited to open our 7th McAlister’s Deli restaurant in Michigan,” says Mike Moss, Senior Director of Company Operations. “ We look forward to welcoming in the locals and serving up the best tea and sandwiches in town."

The Sterling Heights restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday - Saturday.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.