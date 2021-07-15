McAlister's Deli to Offer Free 32-Ounce Tea

On July 22nd, all McAlister’s Deli locations nationwide (470 locations) will be wrapping up their month long Sweet Sips Tea Fest as they celebrate Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of their Famous Sweet Tea. Specific details regarding Free Tea Day include: Customers can claim sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, tea with flavored shots and McAlister’s limited time offer- Tropical Tea which includes a blend of the sweet tea, natural lemonade, guava puree and strawberry puree (while supplies last)

In-Store: 1 free tea per guest.

Online: Max of 4 free teas per order. Excludes Third Party Deliveries.

News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.