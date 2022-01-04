McAlister's Deli to Open in Adiran, Michigan, on January 10

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Adiran, Michigan at 1001 South Main St Adrian, MI 49221 at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 10. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away 30-Day Free Tea Passes to the first 100 customers in line. This entitles the recipient to enjoy one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Adrian McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, delivery, catering, pick-up window, indoor pick-up station, tableside dining, and free Wi-Fi for guests. The pickup window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the window to retrieve their meal.

“We are ready to expand McAlister’s Deli to the city of Adrian and to welcome the community into our restaurant,” says Mike Moss, Director of Operations at McAlister’s Deli Company. “We hope the locals are as excited as we are and join the grand opening celebration on January 10.”

The Adrian restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 517-366-2276 or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Adrian Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.