McAlister's Deli to Open in Broussard, Louisiana

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Broussard, Louisiana at 205 St. Nazaire Rd., Broussard, LA 70518 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 30. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away 30-Day Free Tea Passes to the first 50 guests on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Broussard McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, curbside pickup, and tableside dining.

“We are excited to open our newest McAlister’s Deli location the great town of Broussard! We look forward to continuing our growth here and sharing many meals together,” says Derek Trahan, area director.