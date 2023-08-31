McAlister's Deli to Open in Centerville, Ohio

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Centerville, OH at 990 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Suite A 45458 at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 50 guests in line a free 30-day tea pass. This entitles winners to one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Centerville McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, delivery, windowside pickup, tableside, outdoor seating and catering.

“This location has been a long time coming. We have been hard at work making it a great place for the folks of Centerville in every way we can,” said Owner and Operator, Jacob Mulvey. “I cannot wait to open the doors and look forward to serving ya'll soon!"

The Centerville restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.