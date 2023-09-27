McAlister's Deli to Open in Greenfield, Indiana, on October 2

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Greenfield, Indiana, at 1222 N. State St. 46140 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 2. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 150 guests in line on opening day will receive Free Tea for a Year. This entitles winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Additionally, the restaurant will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Greenfield McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery, windowside pickup, pickup station and catering.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of our 154th McAlister's Deli in Greenfield, IN," says David Blackburn, CEO of Southern Rock Restaurants, LLC. "Securing this prime location has been a labor of passion spanning several years, and we're more confident than ever that it's the perfect home for Greenfield's very own McAlister’s Deli. We are looking forward to becoming an integral part of this vibrant community.”

To show our appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the Greenfield community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal* on Saturday, September 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. One guest will be permitted with each attendee, and they must show a badge or ID.