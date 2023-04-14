McAlister's Deli to Open in Greenwood, Mississippi, with Chance for Free Tea

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Greenwood, Mississippi, at 910 West Park Avenue, Greenwood, MS 38930 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17. To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year. This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Greenwood McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, table side, window side pickup and catering.

“The desire for a McAlister’s Deli in Greenwood has been a hot topic in the community for many years. My wife, Michelle, and I are thrilled to finally open our first McAlister’s and make this long-awaited dream a reality,” says Channing Hodges, owner of Hodges Enterprises, LLC. “The community's outpouring of enthusiasm and support has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. We are committed to serving Greenwood for the long haul and cannot wait to embark on this exciting new journey!”

The Greenwood restaurant will be open Sunday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.