McAlister's Deli to Open in Lebanon, Tennessee, on June 20

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Lebanon, TN at 609 South Cumberland Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20. To celebrate the grand opening, this location will be giving away Free Tea for a Year to the first 113 customers on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Lebanon McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, tableside, delivery, and a pickup window.

“After three years of searching for what we believe is the prime location in Lebanon, TN, I am so excited to officially open our doors here,” says David Blackburn, CEO of Southern Rock Restaurants. “We cannot wait to serve this community and get to know the locals.”

The Lebanon restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 615-547-4162 or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Lebanon Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.