McAlister's Deli to Open in London, Kentucky, with Chance to Win Free Tea for a Year

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in London, KY at 2020 KY192 London, KY 40741 at 10 a.m. February 20. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year. This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

London McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, delivery, outdoor seating and window side pickup.

“We are thrilled to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in London and overjoyed to see the excitement in the local community,” says Taral Patel Owner of Logos LLC. “The city of London, London-Laurel Co. Economic Development authority and the London-Laurel Co. Chamber of Commerce have been very helpful throughout the process.”