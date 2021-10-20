McAlister's Deli to Open in Marion, Indiana

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Marion, Indiana at 3912 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN 46953 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 25. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will begin the day with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at 10:00 a.m., along with a Free Tea for a Year giveaway for the first 96 guests in line on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We are so excited to open our 96th location for the Southern Rock Restaurants Franchise in Marion. This also marks our 35th location in Indiana,” says David Blackburn, CEO of Southern Rock Restaurants. “Marion has been so gracious and I am sure they will love that Famous Sweet Tea!”

Marion McAlister’s offers a variety of seamless and safe ways to dine at the restaurant. Guests can dine-in, enjoy outdoor seating, in-store pick up station, or the pick-up window where guests place a digital order then drive thru to pick up their meal.

The Marion restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Ahead of the grand opening, this location is hosting a complimentary lunch for local first responders and service heroes from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and then a complimentary dinner for local teachers and parent teacher organization members from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. It’s the McAlister’s way of saying thank you for all that they do and bringing our community heroes together!

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.