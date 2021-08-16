McAlister's Deli to Open in Ruston, Louisiana

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Ruston, Louisiana at 1101 N. Service Road E., Ruston, LA 71270 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 23. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

McAlister’s Ruston offers serval ways for guests to dine, whether they’re on the go or want to sit down to enjoy a meal. Guests can dine-in, utilize the pickup window (where guests’ place their order online and drive thru to pick it up), in-store pick up, delivery and catering. This location is owned by Best Choice Restaurants, LLC— who own three other McAlister’s in Louisiana and hope to continue to grow in the community.

“This is the first Ruston location that I have opened and we’re thrilled to meet the community!” says Eric Miller, COO of Sun Holdings. “We’re looking forward to welcoming in guests and sharing many meals together, especially our McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea.”

The Ruston restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and open until 10 p.m. on Saturdays.