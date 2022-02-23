McAlister's Deli to Open in Savannah, Tennessee, on February 28

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Savannah, Tennessee at 1850 Wayne Rd., Savannah, TN 38372 at 10:30 on Monday, February 28. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea for a Year for the first 111 guests in line on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Savannah McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, in-store pick up station, delivery, catering, and free WiFi inside. The pickup window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the pickup window to retrieve their meal.

“We have been waiting for a long time to bring a McAlister’s Deli to Savannah. We’ve built a great relationship with one of our vendors here, the Design Team, who have contributed greatly to our success over the years,” says David Blackburn, CEO and COO of Southern Rock Restaurants. “With another McAlister’s down the road in Corinth and great relationships in the area, we knew this was the community to serve and to continue our growth.”

The Savannah restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ahead of the opening on Saturday, February 26, this restaurant location will provide local heroes and teachers with a complementary meal as their way of saying thank you for all that they do.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.