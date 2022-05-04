McAlister's Deli to Open in Shreveport on May 9

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Shreveport, Louisiana at 9637 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea For a Year to the first 100 guests in line on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

Shreveport McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, delivery, and a pick up window. The pickup window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the pickup window to retrieve their meal.

“We are excited to open our newest McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Shreveport,” says Guillermo Perales, president and CEO of Sun Holdings, Inc. “This will be our 6th location in Louisiana and we hope to continue growing our footprint and serving these communities by opening more restaurants in the area.”

The Shreveport restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, then 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.