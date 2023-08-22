McAlister's Deli to Open in Sulphur Springs on August 25

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Sulphur Springs, Texas at 205 East Shannon Rd. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 25. To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving each of the first 50 guests in line a $50 McAlister’s gift card. In addition, the Sulphur Springs High School Drumline will be performing at 9:30 a.m. on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Sulphur Springs McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including a self-serve kiosk, dine-in, tableside , window side pickup and delivery. The location will represent one of the few McAlister’s Deli restaurants with a self-serve kiosk.

“We are thrilled to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the vibrant community of Sulphur Springs,” says Adam G. Saxton, co-CEO and Owner of The Saxton Group. “We look forward to unveiling the self-serve kiosk technology and welcoming the locals into our restaurant.”

McAlister's Deli Sulphur Springs invites the community to donate to Hopkins County Community Chest & Cupboard and will treat all contributors to a complimentary meal** on Thursday, August 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Minimum $2 donation per person via Eventbrite required (ages 13 & up). Must provide proof of donation for entry and to receive complimentary meal.

To show our appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the Sulphur Springs community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans and teachers to enjoy a complimentary meal on Thursday, August 24 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A valid badge or I.D. must be presented for entry.

The Sulphur Springs restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 430-252-3860 or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Sulphur Springs Facebook Page. Sulphur Spring McAlister’s will be The Saxton Group’s 73rd McAlister’s Deli and its sixth location in the East Texas area.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.