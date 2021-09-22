McAlister's Deli to Open in Troy, Alabama

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Troy, Alabama, at 1309 US Hwy 231 Building 2 Unit 24, Troy, AL at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 27. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving way Free Tea for a Year to the first 50 guests on opening day! Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Troy,” says Rob Parker, Area Director. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together! And of course, enjoying our McAlister’s Famous Sweet tea together.”

The Troy restaurant offers several ways to make dining easier and safer than ever, including Dine-In, a Pickup Window where guests order ahead online or via the app then drive thru to pick up their order, and also the fan-favorite Tableside dining. With Tableside ordering, guests can order their meals from the comfort of their table.

The Troy restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery.

Download the app and sign up today for a free tea! McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd