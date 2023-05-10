McAlister's Deli to Open in Youngstown, Ohio

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Youngstown, Ohio, at 1090 Boardman Poland Road, Suite 100, Youngstown, OH 44514 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15. To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 150 guests in line Free Tea for a Year. This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

Youngstown McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, window side pickup and delivery.

“We see Youngstown as an exciting and thriving community, and after years of dedicated efforts we have found the ideal location for our newest McAlister’s,” said David Blackburn, CEO of Southern Rock Restaurants. “It fills us with great enthusiasm to open our doors on May 15.”

To show our appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the Youngstown community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. One guest will be permitted with each attendee, and they must show a valid badge or ID.

The Youngstown restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.