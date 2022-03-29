McAlister's Deli Opening in Bonaire, Georgia, on March 29

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Bonaire, Georgia at 760 HWY 96, Bonaire, GA 31005 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free 30-Day Tea Passes to the first 50 guests on opening day. The 30-Day Free Tea Pass entitles the guest to one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days through the McAlister’s app. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Bonaire McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, delivery, tableside and a pickup window. Tableside allows guests to order their meal through the McAlister’s Deli app from the comfort of their own table at the restaurant. The pickup window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the pickup window to retrieve their meal.

“We are very excited to open and to meet the Bonaire community,” says Kristen Stancill, Vice President of Operations at DMAC, LLC. “There is something for everyone to enjoy on our menu, especially our McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea!”

The Bonaire restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and open until 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This restaurant is located in the Kroger shopping center. The Bonaire location will be DMAC’s 12th McAlister’s restaurant in Georgia. For more information, please call the restaurant at 478-273-3113 or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Bonaire Facebook page.