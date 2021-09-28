McAlister's Deli Opening in Derby, Kansas

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Derby, Kansas at 2425 North Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free 30-Day Tea Passes to the first 50 guests who place a pick-up window order through the McAlister’s app or website. There will also be a performance at 9:30 a.m. on opening day by the Derby High School Drumline and activities like a Face Painter who will be at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We’re so excited to open the doors to the new McAlister’s Deli location in Derby and meet the community,” says co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, Adam Saxton. “We look forward to welcoming the locals into our restaurant, and of course, enjoying McAlister’s Famous Tea together.”

Derby McAlister’s is making it easier than ever to dine with a variety of ways to order. Guests can Dine-In, utilize Delivery, order with Tableside or at the Pick-Up Window. Tableside ordering allows guests to order from the comfort of their table using the McAlister’s Deli app, while the Pick-Up Window enables guests to order online or in-app and drive thru to pick up their meal at the window.

The Derby restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 316-361-8990, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Derby Facebook page.

Ahead of the grand opening, the Derby restaurant will host Donate to Dine benefitting Kansas Food Bank. Guests who make a donation to Kansas Food Bank will receive a complimentary mean on us. This will take place on Thursday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. With the app, guests can earn points with every purchase to use toward their choice of rewards, unlock special offers and get a birthday treat on us. When guests download the app and sign up today, they will get a free tea just for signing up.