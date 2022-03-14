McAlister's Deli Opening New Dallas Location on March 18

McAlister's Deli will open its doors at 4101 Lemmon Ave. Dallas, TX 75219 at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18. This restaurant is owned by The Saxton Group and will represent the group’s 85th McAlister’s Deli and the 33rd location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

The Lemmon Avenue McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to order, all designed to accommodate any lifestyle. Guests may utilize the new self-serve kiosk, a pick up station for digital orders, delivery, tableside, dine-in and outdoor patio seating.

“We are thrilled to open this new restaurant and to expand our footprint in Dallas. We have many McAlister’s Deli restaurants across the Dallas-Fort Worth market and have a great relationship with the community,” says Adam G. Saxton, co-CEO and Owner of The Saxton Group. “We hope our friends in Dallas are as excited as we are about the newest addition to Lemmon Avenue.”

The Lemmon Ave. restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.