McAlister's Deli Opening in North Canton, Ohio

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in North Canton, Ohio, at 5449 Dressler Rd. NW, Canton, OH 44720 on Monday, November 8. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea for a Year to the first 97 guests in line and host a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 10:00 a.m. on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We are excited to open Southern Rock’s 97th McAlister’s Deli in the town of North Canton, Ohio,” says David Blackburn, CEO and COO of Southern Rock Restaurants. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together!”

This location offers a variety of convenient and safe ways for guests to dine. Guests can dine-in, enjoy outdoor seating, pick up in the store, or utilize the fan-favorite pickup window where guests place a digital order via app or web, then drive thru to retrieve their meal.

The North Canton restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 234-360-2890, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – North Canton Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.