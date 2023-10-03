McAlister's Deli Serving Up 'Witch's Brew' for Spooky Season

This Halloween season, McAlister's Deli is brewing up a magical potion: the Witch's Brew, a bewitchingly delicious old-fashioned lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and a wicked addition of caramel apple syrup.

With its enchanting lime green color and unique flavor, the Witch's Brew is the perfect drink to enjoy on a spooky night. The rich sweetness of cane sugar, the tart kick of lemon juice, and the caramel apple syrup gives it a unique and delicious flavor that is sure to cast a spell on your taste buds.

Through October 31, customers can run or fly their way in McAlister's Deli and trick-or-treat themselves to a Witch's Brew starting at $3.99.